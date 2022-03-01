How to Watch ‘The Larry David Story’ Live Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
UPDATE:
Less than a day before “The Larry David Story” was set to premiere on HBO Max, it was announced that the documentary was being shelved at David’s request. Despite having sat for hours of conversations with regular collaborator Larry Charles — who directed the project — apparently the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star would now prefer to tell his story in front of a live studio audience.
The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.— HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 1, 2022
As of yet, there is no word as to whether or not the film will ever be made available to the public, or if HBO plans on honoring David’s request for a redo on the doc with an audience present.
The two-part documentary “The Larry David Story” on HBO stars Larry David as he looks back at his career. Both parts titled “American Jewboy” and “The Jewish Fountainhead,” respectively, will premiere live back to back on March 1 at 10 PM ET on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch it on-demand with a subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘The Larry David Story‘
- When: Tuesday, March 1 at 10 PM ET
- TV: HBO and HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max
About ‘The Larry David Story‘
The 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek at David’s real life, as the comedian shares honest stories about his personal and professional highs and lows.
The HBO original doc highlights David’s rise to comedy stardom, from his start in standup to co-creating “Seinfeld” and eventually leading 11 seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
David says in the trailer, “I’m a total fraud. And the ‘Curb’ outlet for me is this guy I wanna be. He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am, and it’s a thrill.”
The comedian left “Seinfeld” after its seventh season and created “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2000 after a one-hour HBO special titled “Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 1999. The 11th season of the improvised series, in which David plays a version of himself, premiered in fall 2021.
The Larry David Story
Larry David sits down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success – and hit series “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.
