How to Watch ‘The Larry David Story’ Live Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

UPDATE:

Less than a day before “The Larry David Story” was set to premiere on HBO Max, it was announced that the documentary was being shelved at David’s request. Despite having sat for hours of conversations with regular collaborator Larry Charles — who directed the project — apparently the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star would now prefer to tell his story in front of a live studio audience.

The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info. — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 1, 2022

As of yet, there is no word as to whether or not the film will ever be made available to the public, or if HBO plans on honoring David’s request for a redo on the doc with an audience present.

The two-part documentary “The Larry David Story” on HBO stars Larry David as he looks back at his career. Both parts titled “American Jewboy” and “The Jewish Fountainhead,” respectively, will premiere live back to back on March 1 at 10 PM ET on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch it on-demand with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Larry David Story‘

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “The Larry David Story.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘The Larry David Story‘

The 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek at David’s real life, as the comedian shares honest stories about his personal and professional highs and lows.

The HBO original doc highlights David’s rise to comedy stardom, from his start in standup to co-creating “Seinfeld” and eventually leading 11 seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

David says in the trailer, “I’m a total fraud. And the ‘Curb’ outlet for me is this guy I wanna be. He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am, and it’s a thrill.”

The comedian left “Seinfeld” after its seventh season and created “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2000 after a one-hour HBO special titled “Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 1999. The 11th season of the improvised series, in which David plays a version of himself, premiered in fall 2021.

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.

How to Stream ‘The Larry David Story‘ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch ‘The Larry David Story‘ on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.