How to Watch Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson Car Auction Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

Collectors, grab your paddles as the world-renowned auction house Barrett-Jackson comes to Las Vegas! Broadcast live, the sold-out classic car show goes worldwide with 21 hours of behind-the-scenes commentary and auction-block excitement. You can watch all three days of the auction on FYI and the History from Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson Car Auction Live

About the 2022 Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson Car Auction

The Barret-Jackson auction house returns to Las Vegas for the 2022 classic car auction from June 30 to July 2. As the exclusive broadcast partner, A&E Networks’ FYI and History will air all three days of the show live as well as encore presentations in the evening.

The auction will feature some of the rarest classic cars including the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, 1975 Plymouth Hemi Baracuda, and the 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird, all with no reserve.

“We have an outstanding docket for our Las Vegas Auction and thanks to our broadcast partner A+E Networks, we are able to share this excitement with millions of viewers in the U.S. and across the globe,” said chairman and CEO Craig Jackson. “With 21 hours of live coverage, in addition to our livestream presenting the entire auction, we are able to showcase the Barrett-Jackson experience with the collector car community worldwide.”

The schedule for the event is as follows:

· Thursday, June 30: 3-9 p.m. ET on FYI
· Encore presentation 9 p.m.-12 midnight ET on FYI

· Friday, July 1: 3-10 p.m. ET on FYI
· Encore presentation 9 p.m.-12 midnight ET on FYI

· Saturday, July 2: 3-8 p.m. ET on The HISTORY Channel and 8-11 p.m. ET on FYI
· Encore presentation from 11 p.m.-12 midnight ET on FYI

Enthusiasts can become part of the action by registering for remote bidding at the Barret-Jackson homepage.

How to Stream the 2022 Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson Car Auction on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson Car Auction using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: FYI and History + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: History + 19 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: FYI

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FYI and History + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: FYI and History + 17 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview for the Barret-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas Car Show

