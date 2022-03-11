How to Watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey For Free on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ brings the heat with “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” the streamer’s newest show led by an A-list actor. This time, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson plays the aforementioned Ptolemy Grey who is battling dementia, loneliness, and forgetting who he was.

You can watch the first two episodes of “Ptolemy Grey” on Apple TV+ starting this Friday, March 11, with each subsequent episode releasing on Fridays.

How to Watch “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” on Apple TV+

About The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Samuel L. Jackson as the title character, an ailing man forgotten by his family, friends, and even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into loneliness and dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback.

When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present, and future.

The six-episode limited series will debut globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the release of the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.