How to Watch ‘The Last of Us’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The beloved video game series “The Last of Us” has finally been adapted for TV, and the first season is coming to HBO Max on Sunday, Jan. 15. The series focuses on Joel and Ellie, two survivors of a cataclysm that has destroyed most of human civilization. They carry an important secret that could change the world, but they’ll have to survive the harsh environment in which they live if they want to help humanity. You can watch The Last of Us: Season 1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About 'The Last of Us' Series Premiere
“The Last of Us” follows the story of Ellie and Joel, two humans trying to make their way through a post-apocalyptic world that has been ravaged by an outbreak of a mutated fungus. Ellie shows signs of immunity to the fungus, which leads her family to hope that a cure might be synthesized from her blood. Joel is tasked with helping deliver Ellie into the hands of those who can develop such a cure.
To do so, they’ll have to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone, set up to keep one of the last pockets of humanity safe. From there, their journey will take them across the former United States, and the pair will rely on each other for survival.
The series features “Mandalorian” and “Game of Thrones” star Pedro Pascal as Joel, a survivor who is haunted by the traumatic death of his daughter. “GoT” fans watching “The Last of Us” will also recognize the star playing Ellie — Bella Ramsey, the young actress who captured audiences’ hearts with her portrayal of the brazen, courageous Lyanna Mormont.
The Last of Us: Season 1January 15, 2023
Twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
