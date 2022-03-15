How to Watch the 2022 Champions League Round of 16 Matches Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Eight of the best soccer teams in the world are fighting for their Champions League lives this week, as the final legs of four matchups get underway. Ajax, Benfica, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester United play on March 15, while Chelsea, Lille, Villarreal, and Juventus hit the pitch on March 16. Who will make their way into the quarterfinals, joining Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid? Find out on March 15 and 16, starting with prematch coverage at 3 p.m. on Paramount+.

About the Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool, Man City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid await the winners of Wednesday’s set of matches. Chelsea figures to be in the best position to win, as they’re up four goals on aggregate over Lille. The other teams are all technically tied, as all three first-leg matches ended in draws.

Manchester United comes in with arguably the most pressure as their grip on the top-four standing in the Premier League starts to slip away and club rival Manchester City waiting in the quarterfinals. While Atletico find themselves in a similar situation — as their main rival Real awaits in the next round — there’s something about Premier League teams, especially ones who haven’t brought home a trophy in some time.

In Tuesday’s other match, Dutch club Ajax faces Portuguese club Benfica. Ajax is far and away the best club in The Eredivisie but the league doesn’t have a club quite like Benfica. This match will be incredibly interesting to see who emerges victorious, as neither club is seen as a threat compared to their English or Spanish counterparts.

In the Wednesday matchups, we’ll see how Chelsea FC responds to the news that its owner (former owner?) Roman Abramovich had his assets frozen in England due to his involvement with Russia. Whether the team has to hoof it, take public transport, or can actually fly to the game by jet, they’ll have a hungry LOSC waiting for them, who are eager to make up that 0-2 aggregate deficit.

The other Wednesday match is between Italy’s Juventus and Spain’s Villarreal. While most eyes will be on Chelsea to see how they fare, this will likely be the more competitive match.

About the UCL Multicast

Luckily, you won’t have to choose between matches, as Paramount+ is offering a UCL Multicast both days, meaning that you can watch both matches simultaneously on the same screen. You can visit the UEFA Champions League Hub on Paramount+ and select the Multicasts when the matches are live.

