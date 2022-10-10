How to Watch the ‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers’ Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Mobile

Many associated with the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t happy with “Winning Time,” the recent HBO series that dramatized the early days of the team’s 1980s Showtime dynasty. In recent weeks, Hulu has been streaming “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” a team-authorized documentary series that attempts to show a less fictionalized and stylized version of the franchise’s heyday. The season finale of the docuseries is set for Monday, Oct. 10 and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

The “Legacy” series, which has run in 10 parts, was produced with the cooperation of the Lakers and its owners, the Buss family. It follows the history of the Lakers, beginning with Jerry Buss’ purchase of the team in the late 1970s, and continuing through its 1980s dynasty, its lean years in the 1990s, its championships with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the 2000s, and LeBron James’ arrival on the team last decade.

“Legacy” joins several other streaming series about the history of the Lakers, including HBO’s “Winning Time,” the recent “They Call Me Magic” on Apple TV+, and “Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies,” which was made for ESPN in 2017. “Winning Time” was a huge success, but drew criticism from the Lakers as well as experts and historians who complained about factual inaccuracies, with Lakers’ great Jerry West going so far as to threaten to sue the show’s creators.

A 10-part series, “Legacy” comes from director Antoine Fuqua, best known for “Training Day,” while Jeanie Buss is an executive producer.

