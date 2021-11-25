How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Android

One of everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving Day traditions returns once again! Before you sit down for turkey and stuffing, start your day with the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Thursday, November 25 at 9 a.m. ET/PT. It will air on both NBC and Telemundo. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

About the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year, five character balloons, 28 floats, and 36 novelty and heritage inflatables will be a part of the festivities. Four new balloons are making their debut this year. They include Grogu from “The Mandalorian,” Pokemon’s Pikachu and Eevee, Ada Twist from “Ada Twist, Scientist,” and a new and improved McDonald’s Ronald McDonald.

Clowns, marching bands, Santa Claus, and others will make their way through the midtown Manhattan parade route. Carrie Underwood, Kim Petras, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Busy Philipps, Chris Lane, Andy Grammer, Nelly, Kelly Rowland, and Peacock’s Girls5eva will all be performing.

Big Apple Circus and the Radio City Rockettes will make an appearance as well. You can also tune in to watch hits from Broadway shows, “SIX,” “Moulin Rouge!,” and “Wicked.”

On NBC, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from “Today” host the parade. If you’re tuning in on Telemundo, you can enjoy the festivities with Ana Jurka, Carlos Adyan, and Freddy Lomelí.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade November 24, 1927 The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual parade presented by the U.S. chain store business Macy’s. The tradition started in 1924, tying it for the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States along with America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit, with both parades four years younger than the 6abc Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia. The three-hour Macy’s event is held in New York City starting at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also be streaming on Peacock beginning at 9 a.m.

How to Stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on NBC and Telemundo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.