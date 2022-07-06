How to Watch the ‘Maggie’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

While telling everyone else’s fortune may be a blast, a psychic learns that knowing her own future makes things much more complicated! Hulu’s new rom-com series “Maggie” takes a look at what life is like for a true psychic and what happens when her own future gets in the way of her dreams. Join the eponymous fortune-teller (played by Rebecca Rittenhouse) as she questions the veracity of her own visions on Wednesday, July 6 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the Premiere of ‘Maggie”

When: Wednesday, July 6

Where: Hulu

About ‘Maggie’

From sharing future-based gossip with friends to predicting mom’s hot flashes, Maggie has been using her psychic gift to help friends and family for decades. When she finally sees herself in a vision of someone else’s destiny, her life gets thrown into disarray. Just as Maggie begins warming up to the idea of a married and child-filled future, present-day shenanigans get in the way. Now the puzzled prognosticator has to wrestle with how to handle finding love when she knows how every relationship is going to end.

The Hulu original stars Rebecca Rittenhouse (“Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral” as Maggie, David Del Rio (“The Baker and the Beauty” as possible neighbor-turned-love interest Ben and Nichole Sakura (“Superstore” as Maggie’s best friend and yoga partner Louise. Originally planned as an ABC vehicle, “Maggie” was picked up by Hulu in January. All 13 episodes will be released on Wednesday, July 6.

