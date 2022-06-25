 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox

How to Watch the Major League Rugby Championship: New York vs. Seattle Live for Free Without Cable

Stephen Silver

The current season of Major League Rugby is set to wrap up on Saturday, June 25 at 12 noon ET on Fox. The matchup will take place at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, where Rugby New York will host the Seattle Seawolves who are looking for their third title since the league launched in 2018. You can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Major League Rugby Championship Final

When: Saturday, June 25 at noon ET
TV: Fox
Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About Major League Rugby Final

After 13 teams from all around North America competed to reach the MLR Championship Series, three teams from the Eastern Conference and three teams from the Western Conference qualified for the playoffs.

In the conference finals, the Seawolves defeated the Houston SaberCats, while Rugby New York beat the New England Free Jacks, to set up Saturday’s championship match. Beforehand, two top teams in the Western Conference, the Austin Gilgronis and the L.A. Giltinis, were both disqualified from playoff competition, after the league said they had breached salary cap rules.

Ed Fidow of Rugby New York was the league’s leading scorer on the season, while Seattle’s Riekert Hattingh tied for second.

The championship will finish out the fifth season of Major League Rugby, which started in 2018. Seattle won the first two titles and after the pandemic ended the 2020 season prematurely, L.A. won in 2021.

How to Stream the Major League Rugby Championship Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Fox. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Major League Rugby Championship Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Highlights of the Road to the Major League Rugby Final

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.