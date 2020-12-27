How to Watch ‘The Masked Dancer’ Series Premiere Live Online Without Cable

Fresh off The Masked Singer season four finale, FOX is bringing you The Masked Dancer. The show follows the same concept as The Masked Singer, and will feature celebrities busting their best moves while unrecognizable under elaborate costumes. The series premiere of the show airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

When: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Masked Dancer will be hosted by Craig Robinson, while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale will serve as panelists. Competitors will be given masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform dances of all genres.

Unlike its predecessor, which features anywhere between 12 to 18 celebrities per season, The Masked Dancer will only have 10 contestants. Inaugural costumes include Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Ice Cube, Miss Moth, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra, reports Cinemablend.

The spinoff is also introducing a new clue to help the audience guess the identities of the people underneath the masks. “We did some elements that are not in Singer as well. We added in a special clue for the first time,” stated executive producer Craig Plestis. “It’s called ‘Word Up’ where you actually could hear their real voices speak. We’ve never heard their voices underneath the mask before. You’ve heard them sing. So that’s a big clue on The Masked Dancer, in terms of the identity of some people – and the panel picked up on that. They were pretty observant of that.”

