How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

All new season, all new masks! Get ready for new characters, personalities, and a whole new set of challenges for Season 5 of ‘The Masked Singer.’ The FOX competition features an onslaught of celebrities vying for the Golden Mask, all dressed in spectacular costumes. Catch the premiere live on March 10 at 8pm EST.

How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

More than just eye candy, the claim to fame for ‘The Masked Singer’ lies in its format. “The Masked Singer is four gameshows rolled into one,” says co-judge and comedian, Ken Jeong. “It’s part American Idol, part The Voice, part Dancing With the Stars, and a little big vintage What’s My Line. The format is the star.” Jeong will be returning for season 5 along with television personality Jenny McCarthy, singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, and singer-songwriter and record producer Robin Thicke. Nick Cannon will be returning to host the show, but will be absent for the first few episodes due to a positive coronavirus test.

While details are scant about the premiere, some of this season’s costumes have already been revealed: The Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, The Chameleon, Black Swan, and - the show’s first group costume - Russian Dolls. Another first for ‘The Masked Singer’ is “Cluedle-Doo,” a secret non-singing celebrity guest who’s there to offer the judges extra clues about the season’s contestants.

How to Stream “The Masked Singer” Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Masked Singer” live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options