 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox

How to Watch the ‘Masterchef Junior’ Season Finale Live for Free Wi

Stephen Silver

Fox’s cooking competition series “Masterchef Junior” will wrap up its eighth season on Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET. After breaking news postponed the semifinal episode, the remaining contests will gather one more time in an effort to cook their way to the $100,000 grand prize. You can stream all of the exciting action live with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the “Masterchef Junior” Season Finale

When: Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

About “Masterchef Junior” Season Finale

After an exciting and stressful season in the kitchen, Season 8’s three finalists Ivy Childs, Grayson Price, and Liya Chu are back for one more episode. At the end of the evening, one will be crowned the champion will receive $100,000, a set of new kitchen appliances, and a trip to Las Vegas to dine with host Gordon Ramsay.

The finale will also welcome the contestants’ families along with the rest of the season’s competitors for a full celebration of all of the cooks’ accomplishments.

The finale was originally scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 21, but Fox aired the January 6 Select Committee’s hearings in primetime earlier in the month, pushing back the season’s remaining episodes.

How to Stream “MasterChef Junior” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “MasterChef Junior” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

'Masterchef Junior' Season 8 Preview:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.