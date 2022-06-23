How to Watch the ‘Masterchef Junior’ Season Finale Live for Free Wi

Fox’s cooking competition series “Masterchef Junior” will wrap up its eighth season on Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET. After breaking news postponed the semifinal episode, the remaining contests will gather one more time in an effort to cook their way to the $100,000 grand prize. You can stream all of the exciting action live with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the “Masterchef Junior” Season Finale

When: Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

About “Masterchef Junior” Season Finale

After an exciting and stressful season in the kitchen, Season 8’s three finalists Ivy Childs, Grayson Price, and Liya Chu are back for one more episode. At the end of the evening, one will be crowned the champion will receive $100,000, a set of new kitchen appliances, and a trip to Las Vegas to dine with host Gordon Ramsay.

The finale will also welcome the contestants’ families along with the rest of the season’s competitors for a full celebration of all of the cooks’ accomplishments.

The finale was originally scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 21, but Fox aired the January 6 Select Committee’s hearings in primetime earlier in the month, pushing back the season’s remaining episodes.

