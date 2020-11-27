How to Watch The Match: Champions for Change Live Online For Free Without Cable

Some of the best athletes in the world get together for the third year in a row to play in The Match: Champions for Change golf tournament. The friendly game is meant to benefit historically Black colleges and universities. The third installment of The Match will be broadcast on TNT beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Tiger Woods won’t be participating this year, but fret not, he is being replaced by the highly entertaining Charles Barkley. The former NBA star will team up with Phil Mickelson and play against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning.

Mickelson came out with the upper hand in the first Match back in 2018. He defeated Woods in a winner-take-all $9 million showdown. The second Match took place in May of this year in South Florida, with Woods and Manning defeating Mickelson and Tom Brady, raising over $20 million for COVID-19 relief, Golf Channel reports.

Though he was a beast on the basketball court, Barkley is an infamously terrible golfer whose odd hitch has been a source of some big laughs on the course. With his slick trash talk and competitive spirit the event is sure to be fun to watch.

