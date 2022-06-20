How to Watch the ‘Mind Over Murder’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new miniseries, “Mind Over Murder” explores a complicated murder in Beatrice, Neb. The series features never before seen footage and interviews about the mysterious death of a 68-year-old woman, Helen Wilson back in 1985. The miniseries premieres on Monday, June 20 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. You can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘Mind Over Murder’ Premiere

When: Monday, June 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, June 20 at 10 p.m. ET TV: HBO and HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

New episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. for a total of six weeks and are also available to stream on HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max does not offer a free trial of its streaming service, so you will have to sign up for a subscription if you would like to stream “Mind Over Murder.” For the best deal, you can sign up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

About ‘Mind Over Murder’

In 1985, a 68-year-old grandmother named Helen Wilson was murdered in Beatrice, Nebraska. Afterward, six people referred to as the “Beatrice Six” were convicted of the murder, but after exhaustive work on their behalf, nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated.

Mind Over Murder June 20, 2022 Chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska.

This docuseries dives in deep to retell the full story and discover what actually happened with the murder and the case. It all begins with Wilson’s death and continues throughout the investigation, trial, exoneration, and lawsuits.

New interviews in the docuseries reveal fascinating details from the Beatrice Six, investigators, police offers, Wilson’s family members, and residents of Beatrice.

How to Stream the ‘Mind Over Murder’ Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “Mind Over Murder” premiere on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include HBO Max.