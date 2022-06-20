 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max HBO Mind Over Murder

How to Watch the ‘Mind Over Murder’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

A new miniseries, “Mind Over Murder” explores a complicated murder in Beatrice, Neb. The series features never before seen footage and interviews about the mysterious death of a 68-year-old woman, Helen Wilson back in 1985. The miniseries premieres on Monday, June 20 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. You can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘Mind Over Murder’ Premiere

New episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. for a total of six weeks and are also available to stream on HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max does not offer a free trial of its streaming service, so you will have to sign up for a subscription if you would like to stream “Mind Over Murder.” For the best deal, you can sign up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

About ‘Mind Over Murder’

In 1985, a 68-year-old grandmother named Helen Wilson was murdered in Beatrice, Nebraska. Afterward, six people referred to as the “Beatrice Six” were convicted of the murder, but after exhaustive work on their behalf, nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated.

Mind Over Murder

June 20, 2022

Chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska.

This docuseries dives in deep to retell the full story and discover what actually happened with the murder and the case. It all begins with Wilson’s death and continues throughout the investigation, trial, exoneration, and lawsuits.

New interviews in the docuseries reveal fascinating details from the Beatrice Six, investigators, police offers, Wilson’s family members, and residents of Beatrice.

How to Stream the ‘Mind Over Murder’ Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “Mind Over Murder” premiere on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include HBO Max.

Check Out the 'Mind Over Murder' Trailer:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.