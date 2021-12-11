 Skip to Content
How to Watch the MLS Cup Final - Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC - Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The MLS regular season comes down to two teams — the Portland Timbers and NYCFC. Will City capture their first MLS Cup? Or will the Timbers add another trophy to the collection and keep City from securing their first big win in team history? Find out this Saturday, December 11 at 3 PM ET on ABC.

Background

On Saturday, Portland won the Western Conference Championship in a 2-0 home victory over Real Salt Lake. New York City FC defeated the Philadelphia Union 2-1 last Sunday and booked a ticket to its first appearance in an MLS Cup match. Portland will compete in its third MLS Cup game in seven years and the team’s first at home.

NYCFC had a 20 goal differential on the season compared to Portland’s four, but the Timbers were 11-4-2 at home.

Currently, Portland enters the match as a home underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook, fetching +180 odds for a victory. NYCFC enters as a +160 favorite. A draw nets you +230 odds.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Portland, NYCFC set to meet at Providence Park for historic MLS Cup final

