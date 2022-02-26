How to Watch the MLS Opening Weekend Live For Free Without Cable

After some well-deserved time off, the MLS returns for another exciting season of American soccer. NYCFC enters 2022 as the reigning champions, winning a thrilling MLS Cup match in penalties when regular and extra time just weren’t enough. Each MLS club will be in action this weekend, including the debut of Charlotte FC, the MLS’ 28th club.

How to Watch the 2022 MLS Opening Weekend Live

ESPN and FOX family of networks are your national destinations for MLS soccer action, while you can stream every out-of-market game with MLS LIVE which is included with a subscription to ESPN+.

You can also watch your hometown team on one of your local broadcast channels, which we’ve listed beside each corresponding match.

Here’s when and where you can watch all the MLS action this weekend:

MLS Opening Weekend Schedule

Saturday, February 26

Sunday, February 27

Time Match Network 1:00 PM ET Orlando City FC vs. CF Montreal MLS Live on ESPN+, WRBW, LionNation TV 3:00 PM ET Atlanta United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City FS1, FOX Deportes 5:00 PM ET LA Galaxy vs. NYCFC ESPN, ESPN Deportes 7:00 PM ET Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake MLS Live on ESPN+ 8:00 PM ET Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville FC MLS Live on ESPN+, KCPQ

How to Stream 2022 MLS Opening Weekend for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MLS Opening Weekend live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options