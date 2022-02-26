How to Watch the MLS Opening Weekend Live For Free Without Cable
After some well-deserved time off, the MLS returns for another exciting season of American soccer. NYCFC enters 2022 as the reigning champions, winning a thrilling MLS Cup match in penalties when regular and extra time just weren’t enough. Each MLS club will be in action this weekend, including the debut of Charlotte FC, the MLS’ 28th club.
How to Watch the 2022 MLS Opening Weekend Live
- When: Starts Saturday, February 26 at 1 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, FOX, FS1, Telemundo, TUDN, Univision, and local listings
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
ESPN and FOX family of networks are your national destinations for MLS soccer action, while you can stream every out-of-market game with MLS LIVE which is included with a subscription to ESPN+.
You can also watch your hometown team on one of your local broadcast channels, which we’ve listed beside each corresponding match.
Here’s when and where you can watch all the MLS action this weekend:
MLS Opening Weekend Schedule
Saturday, February 26
|Time
|Match
|Network
|1:00 PM ET
|Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United
|MLS Live on ESPN+, WPHL
|3:30 PM ET
|Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS Live on ESPN+
|3:30 PM ET
|LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
|Univision, TUDN, Twitter (English audio)
|5:30 PM ET
|FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC
|MLS Live on ESPN+, KMPX, KTXA
|6:00 PM ET
|Austin FC vs FC Cincinnati
|MLS Live on ESPN+, KNVA, WSTR
|6:00 PM ET
|DC United vs. Charlotte FC
|MLS Live on ESPN+, DCUnited.com, NBC Sports Washington+, WSOC, Telemundo
|6:00 PM ET
|Miami FC vs. Chicago Fire
|MLS Live on ESPN+, WGN
|6:00 PM ET
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls
|MLS Live on ESPN+, NBC Sports California, MSG
|7:30 PM ET
|Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution
|FOX, FOX Deportes
Sunday, February 27
|Time
|Match
|Network
|1:00 PM ET
|Orlando City FC vs. CF Montreal
|MLS Live on ESPN+, WRBW, LionNation TV
|3:00 PM ET
|Atlanta United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
|FS1, FOX Deportes
|5:00 PM ET
|LA Galaxy vs. NYCFC
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|7:00 PM ET
|Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake
|MLS Live on ESPN+
|8:00 PM ET
|Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville FC
|MLS Live on ESPN+, KCPQ
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
How to Stream 2022 MLS Opening Weekend for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MLS Opening Weekend live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|TUDN
|≥ $104.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Univision
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), Telemundo, TUDN, and Univision + 26 Top Cable Channels
Price: $104.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), Telemundo, TUDN, and Univision + 34 Top Cable Channels
Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), Telemundo, and Univision + 31 Top Cable Channels