How to Watch the ‘Moon Knight’ Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s been a tumultuous time for Marc Spector and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), struggling to distinguish illusion from reality, and getting to the root of their dissociative identity disorder (DID). Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” is approaching the sixth and final chapter, drawing the trippy action-adventure series to a close. Witness the conclusion on Disney+ on May 4 with a Subscription to Disney+.

With sentient trees, talking racoons, and multiverse-hopping, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never shied away from the bizarre. Titled “Asylum,” the fifth episode of “Moon Knight” navigated the same transmundane corridors in stride, addressing many of the show’s lingering questions. The episode followed Steven and Marc as Egyptian goddess Tawaret guided them through the afterlife as well as their own childhood memories.

Understanding what brought him here may be the first step towards the solution, but Marc has a lot to solve in the upcoming finale. In order to confront Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and reunite with Layla (May Calamawy), Marc must free Khonshu and fully embrace his destiny as the crime-fighting vigilante. “I hope it’s a satisfying wrap-up to our story,” series director Mohammad Diab said. “I feel it is. There are some surprises. I think the audience deserves a big action sequence, but it’s more than that. It has some twists and turns, and I really feel like it’s a satisfying ending to our journey.” Watch the “Moon Knight” finale on May 4 with a subscription to Disney+.

