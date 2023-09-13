How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The news never sleeps, and the crew of “ The Morning Show ” — including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — are ready to return from hiatus. Season 3 of the series debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on Apple TV+ and welcomes Jon Hamm to the cast. The COVID pandemic may be over, but for the UBA crew, the drama and behind-the-scenes feuds never really end. You can watch The Morning Show: Season 3 with a 60-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Premiere

Everyone at UBA did their best during the COVID crisis to bring calm to uncertainty for a scared public. But who will bring calm to an uncertain newsroom when a tech titan begins sniffing around the network for a possible acquisition? That news will make friends out of past enemies, and cause old wounds to reopen that were long thought closed. Everyone employed by UBA will have to step back and truly examine their values, and some may find they’re not the paragons of virtue they thought they were.

“The Morning Show” features an absolutely stellar cast, and this season will star Ham, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies alongside Aniston and Witherspoon. The show has picked up Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards wins, and has already been renewed for a fourth season.

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Premiere on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, September 12, 2023

: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, September 12, 2023

: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Episode 3 : Tuesday, September 19, 2023

: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Episode 4 : Tuesday, September 26, 2023

: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Episode 5 : Tuesday, October 3, 2023

: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Episode 6 : Tuesday, October 10, 2023

: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Episode 7 : Tuesday, October 17, 2023

: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Episode 8 : Tuesday, October 24, 2023

: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Episode 9 : Tuesday, October 31, 2023

: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Episode 10: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

