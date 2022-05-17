How to Watch the ‘Mr. Mayor’ Series Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ted Danson’s role as mayor is officially coming to an end. After a short two-season run, NBC’s comedy series “Mr. Mayor,” created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, is over. The series finale premieres on Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 'Mr. Mayor' Series Finale

When: Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

About ‘Mr. Mayor’

“Mr. Mayor” follows a retired businessman, Neil Bremer, as he takes on the challenge of becoming the mayor of Los Angeles and it turns out that he’s interested in this position “for all the wrong reasons.” After winning the election, he quickly learns that he is in over his head. One of his biggest tasks is discovering what he truly values rather than focusing on his own ego.

Starring alongside Danson are Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, Bobby Moynihan, and Yedoye Travis. The series wraps up with an episode titled “The Debate.”

On Thursday, May 12, it was announced that “Mr. Mayor” won’t be returning for a third season, so the Season 2 finale will also the series finale.

