How to Watch the ‘Mr. Mayor’ Series Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Ted Danson’s role as mayor is officially coming to an end. After a short two-season run, NBC’s comedy series “Mr. Mayor,” created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, is over. The series finale premieres on Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Mr. Mayor’ Series Finale

About ‘Mr. Mayor’

“Mr. Mayor” follows a retired businessman, Neil Bremer, as he takes on the challenge of becoming the mayor of Los Angeles and it turns out that he’s interested in this position “for all the wrong reasons.” After winning the election, he quickly learns that he is in over his head. One of his biggest tasks is discovering what he truly values rather than focusing on his own ego.

Starring alongside Danson are Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, Bobby Moynihan, and Yedoye Travis. The series wraps up with an episode titled “The Debate.”

On Thursday, May 12, it was announced that “Mr. Mayor” won’t be returning for a third season, so the Season 2 finale will also the series finale.

Mr. Mayor

January 7, 2021

A retired businessman runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

How to Stream the ‘Mr. Mayor’ Series Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Mr. Mayor” series finale live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Watch a Preview of 'Mr. Mayor':

