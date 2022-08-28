How to Watch 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Live for Free Without Cable

MTV is set to make history during its 2022 Video Music Awards. Broadcast to more than 170 countries, this year’s celebration pays host to stunning celebrities across the music industry. With incredible performances by stars including Niki Minaj and Jack Harlow to headline presenters such as Avril Lavine and DJ Khaled, there’s sure to be a number of surprises in store. You don’t need front row seats to tune in on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

When: Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET TV: MTV

MTV Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The event is also available via Paramount+.

About the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

When you watch the MTV Video Music Awards, you’d better be ready for anything. In an event known for its surprises, the 39th annual ceremony will bring some of the biggest names in the music industry to the stage for a night of performances and celebration. This year features an epic team-up from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, special recognition for industry favorites the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and a unique remote performance by Bad Bunny from the iconic Yankee Stadium. With a pre-show starting at 6:15 p.m. ET, the virtual audience can catch the ceremony starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28.

MTV Video Music Awards September 14, 1984 An annual award ceremony presented by MTV to honor the best in the music video medium.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

How to Stream 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options