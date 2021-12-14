 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max The Murders at Starved Rock

How to Watch ‘The Murders at Starved Rock’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The three-part documentary series “The Murders at Starved Rock” investigates the 1960 murders of three women in Starved Rock State Park. It will air on Tuesday, December 14 on HBO Max. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Murders at Starved Rock’ Premiere

Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘The Murders at Starved Rock’

Three middle-aged women in 1960 were found beaten to death in Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, Illinois. The man charged for these crimes is 82-year-old Chester Weger who was paroled last year. The series, directed by Jody McVeigh-Schultz, explores the murders from the lens of David Raccuglia, the son of the prosecutor in the case. David investigates whether he was wrongfully convicted or not and if his father, Tony Raccuglia, who was the last living attorney for the case was right to oppose his release all these years.

After 60 years, Wegar wants to clear his name. He claims that his confession was coerced by corrupt investigators and the state’s attorney and two sheriff’s deputies pocketed the reward money. However, the more David interviews Weger, the more he realizes that time may have warped his perception of truth…

The Murders at Starved Rock

December 14, 2021

Follows the brutal murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle, Illinois and the decades of questions and doubts left in their wake.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.