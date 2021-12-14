How to Watch ‘The Murders at Starved Rock’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The three-part documentary series “The Murders at Starved Rock” investigates the 1960 murders of three women in Starved Rock State Park. It will air on Tuesday, December 14 on HBO Max. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.

About ‘The Murders at Starved Rock’

Three middle-aged women in 1960 were found beaten to death in Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, Illinois. The man charged for these crimes is 82-year-old Chester Weger who was paroled last year. The series, directed by Jody McVeigh-Schultz, explores the murders from the lens of David Raccuglia, the son of the prosecutor in the case. David investigates whether he was wrongfully convicted or not and if his father, Tony Raccuglia, who was the last living attorney for the case was right to oppose his release all these years.

After 60 years, Wegar wants to clear his name. He claims that his confession was coerced by corrupt investigators and the state’s attorney and two sheriff’s deputies pocketed the reward money. However, the more David interviews Weger, the more he realizes that time may have warped his perception of truth…