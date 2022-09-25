How to Watch ‘The Murdochs: Empire of Influence’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Perhaps no family in the history of media has generated the amount of controversy and influence that the Murdochs have. That influence is the subject of a new docuseries from CNN, which starts airing Sunday, Sept. 25 titled “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence.” The series charts all of the high-stakes deal making, political maneuvering, and dynastic betrayals — and how the ambitions of one family birthed one of the largest media empires in history. You can watch every episode of “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Murdochs: Empire of Influence’

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET TV: CNN

CNN Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘The Murdochs: Empire of Influence’

Based on Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg’s riveting New York Times Magazine article “How Rupert Murdoch’s Empire of Influence Remade the World,” this CNN Original Series explores the legacy of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the dynasty he built.

Featuring exclusive reporting from The New York Times, interviews with people who worked inside the Murdoch companies, and decades of rich archival footage, this seven-part series goes behind the scenes of the improbable rise of a media tycoon, his outsized influence around the globe, and the intense succession battle between his children over who will inherit his throne.

“The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” follows the high pressure agreements, political infighting, and generational treachery – and how the ambitions of one family patriarch gave rise to one of the largest media empires in history. The series will regularly air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CNN. The show was originally intended to air on CNN+ before the service was scuttled earlier this year.

Can You Stream ‘The Murdochs: Empire of Influence For Free?

If you’re not a DIRECTV Stream customer already, yes you can. DIRECTV Stream offers a five-day free trial to its service to new subscribers, so sign up today to watch the series premiere of “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence.”

How to Stream ‘The Murdochs: Empire of Influence’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.