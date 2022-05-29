 Skip to Content
How to Watch the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The Coca-Cola 600 returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Chase for the Cup is firmly underway. As the longest race in the NASCAR Cup Series at 600 miles, the Coca-Cola 600 is sure to excite NASCAR fans from across the country. Last year’s winner Kyle Larson looks to defend his crown this Sunday, May 29, at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. You can watch all of the racing action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 is unique for multiple reasons. For starters, it’s 600 miles long, the longest race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Drivers will also be subjected to multiple track conditions that change throughout the race. The drivers will have to battle sunlight for the first third of the race, dusk during the middle portion, and the back third under the lights.

The race is also run on the same day as IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500. In the past, drivers have attempted to race both events in what’s been called “Double Duty.” We likely won’t see any racers attempt the feat this year, and the last time anyone made an attempt was Kurt Busch back in 2014. The most impressive showing came back in 2001, when Tony Stewart finished 6th at the Indy 500, then finished 3rd at the Coca-Cola 600.

According to FOXBet, Kyle Busch and defending champ Kyle Larson open as moneyline favorites at +600, with Chase Elliott close behind at +650. William Byron, who has two victories this year, enters at +1200.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Point Standings

Rank Racer Driver Points
1 Chase Elliott #9 475
2 Ryan Blaney #12 423
3 Kyle Busch #18 417
4 William Byron #24 415
5 Ross Chastain #1 407
6 Martin Truex Jr #19 400
7 Joey Logano #22 396
8 Alex Bowman #48 386
9 Kyle Larson #5 376
10 Christopher Bell #20 359
11 Kevin Harvick #4 335
12 Aric Almirola #10 322
13 Austin Dillon #3 311
14 Chase Briscoe #14 300
15 Tyler Reddick #8 300
16 Austin Cindric #2 291
17 Erik Jones #43 290
18 Kurt Busch #45 283
19 Daniel Suárez #99 273
20 Denny Hamlin #11 267
21 Chris Buescher #17 261
22 Bubba Wallace #23 257
23 Michael McDowell #34 245
24 Justin Haley #31 245
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr #47 227
26 Ty Dillon #42 222
27 Cole Custer #41 215
28 Harrison Burton #21 185
29 Todd Gilliland #38 185
30 Corey Lajoie #7 179
31 Brad Keselowski #6 176
32 Cody Ware #51 112
33 BJ McLeod #78 79
41 Ryan Preece #15 0
44 Noah Gragson #16 0
48 Josh Bilicki #77 0
49 Kaz Grala #50 0
Preview Show: What to expect at the Coca-Cola 600

