The Coca-Cola 600 returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Chase for the Cup is firmly underway. As the longest race in the NASCAR Cup Series at 600 miles, the Coca-Cola 600 is sure to excite NASCAR fans from across the country. Last year’s winner Kyle Larson looks to defend his crown this Sunday, May 29, at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. You can watch all of the racing action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Live for Free Without Cable

When: Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 is unique for multiple reasons. For starters, it’s 600 miles long, the longest race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Drivers will also be subjected to multiple track conditions that change throughout the race. The drivers will have to battle sunlight for the first third of the race, dusk during the middle portion, and the back third under the lights.

The race is also run on the same day as IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500. In the past, drivers have attempted to race both events in what’s been called “Double Duty.” We likely won’t see any racers attempt the feat this year, and the last time anyone made an attempt was Kurt Busch back in 2014. The most impressive showing came back in 2001, when Tony Stewart finished 6th at the Indy 500, then finished 3rd at the Coca-Cola 600.

According to FOXBet, Kyle Busch and defending champ Kyle Larson open as moneyline favorites at +600, with Chase Elliott close behind at +650. William Byron, who has two victories this year, enters at +1200.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Point Standings

Rank Racer Driver Points 1 Chase Elliott #9 475 2 Ryan Blaney #12 423 3 Kyle Busch #18 417 4 William Byron #24 415 5 Ross Chastain #1 407 6 Martin Truex Jr #19 400 7 Joey Logano #22 396 8 Alex Bowman #48 386 9 Kyle Larson #5 376 10 Christopher Bell #20 359 11 Kevin Harvick #4 335 12 Aric Almirola #10 322 13 Austin Dillon #3 311 14 Chase Briscoe #14 300 15 Tyler Reddick #8 300 16 Austin Cindric #2 291 17 Erik Jones #43 290 18 Kurt Busch #45 283 19 Daniel Suárez #99 273 20 Denny Hamlin #11 267 21 Chris Buescher #17 261 22 Bubba Wallace #23 257 23 Michael McDowell #34 245 24 Justin Haley #31 245 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr #47 227 26 Ty Dillon #42 222 27 Cole Custer #41 215 28 Harrison Burton #21 185 29 Todd Gilliland #38 185 30 Corey Lajoie #7 179 31 Brad Keselowski #6 176 32 Cody Ware #51 112 33 BJ McLeod #78 79 41 Ryan Preece #15 0 44 Noah Gragson #16 0 48 Josh Bilicki #77 0 49 Kaz Grala #50 0

All Live TV Streaming Options