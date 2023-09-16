How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Live Online Without Cable

The lights are on in Bristol this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Following a thrilling win last week at Kansas Speedway, can Tyler Reddick and the #45 Toyota look to put a stranglehold on the playoff rankings? Also, which four racers will end their season early? Find out this Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Bristol Motor Speedway | 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, TN, 37620

Bristol Motor Speedway | 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, TN, 37620 Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol marks the end of the round of 16, meaning four drivers will end their seasons following the events of the Night Race. Pre-race, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Michael McDowell are the four racers at risk of elimination. However, a strong performance at Bristol could help them stave off elimination and bump out Kevin Harvick, who is currently the 12th-ranked driver in the playoffs.

Top overall driver Kyle Larson is the betting favorite to win this weekend at Bristol, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He enters at +450 moneyline odds to win. William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Brad Keselowski are all second to him at +850. Last week’s winner, Tyler Reddick, enters with +2000 odds.

How to Stream the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

