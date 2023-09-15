 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
USA Network NASCAR

How to Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby
Jeff Kotuby is a contributing writer to The Streamable who specializes in sports, music, and all things Japanese media. He cut the cord in 2017 and has spent the last six years of his career writing for technology, entertainment, and healthcare websites. He's a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles and Anaheim Ducks fan, but also enjoys watching animated shows from the '90s.
Read full bio ›
Jeff Kotuby

The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs kick off with the Food City 300 as 12 drivers fight to make the round of 8. While many eyes will be on the racers who are still in championship contention, others won’t be able to look away from Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will make his first Bristol appearance since 2017. This may be Jr.’s final race under the lights, which makes it all the more special. You can watch all the action this Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

About the Food City 300

For the first time ever, the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will serve as the Xfinity Series’ opening race. Bristol is known for its status as a short track, just 0.533 miles long, with high banking and particularly the steep turns that create a unique racing experience.

Twelve drivers have a shot at the championship, including John Hunter Nemechek, who enters as the top overall seed, and Austin Hill, who won the Xfinity Series regular season. Four of the remaining drivers — Daniel Hemric, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, and Josh Berry, have all previously made a “Final Four” in the past.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the 88 car for JR Motorsports this weekend, his first Xfinity Series race since Martinsville in April 2022. The 48-year-old has 24 wins in the series but promotional material around the race suggests that Earnhardt might be ready to hang it up. “SEE DALE EARNHARDT JR. Race in the Food City 300 (may be the last time)!” the official Bristol Motor Speedway website said. Whether they know something we don’t or are just speculating remains to be seen.

How to Stream the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$79.99$84.99$76.99$25$40$40$72.99
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $79.99
Includes: USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $76.99
Includes: USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $84.99
Includes: USA Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300 | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 9/16/21

Jeff Kotuby
Jeff Kotuby is a contributing writer to The Streamable who specializes in sports, music, and all things Japanese media. He cut the cord in 2017 and has spent the last six years of his career writing for technology, entertainment, and healthcare websites. He's a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles and Anaheim Ducks fan, but also enjoys watching animated shows from the '90s.
Read full bio ›
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.