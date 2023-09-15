How to Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 Live Online Without Cable

The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs kick off with the Food City 300 as 12 drivers fight to make the round of 8. While many eyes will be on the racers who are still in championship contention, others won’t be able to look away from Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will make his first Bristol appearance since 2017. This may be Jr.’s final race under the lights, which makes it all the more special. You can watch all the action this Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

For the first time ever, the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will serve as the Xfinity Series’ opening race. Bristol is known for its status as a short track, just 0.533 miles long, with high banking and particularly the steep turns that create a unique racing experience.

Twelve drivers have a shot at the championship, including John Hunter Nemechek, who enters as the top overall seed, and Austin Hill, who won the Xfinity Series regular season. Four of the remaining drivers — Daniel Hemric, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, and Josh Berry, have all previously made a “Final Four” in the past.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the 88 car for JR Motorsports this weekend, his first Xfinity Series race since Martinsville in April 2022. The 48-year-old has 24 wins in the series but promotional material around the race suggests that Earnhardt might be ready to hang it up. “SEE DALE EARNHARDT JR. Race in the Food City 300 (may be the last time)!” the official Bristol Motor Speedway website said. Whether they know something we don’t or are just speculating remains to be seen.

