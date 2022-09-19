How to Watch the ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Premiere Crossover for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

When a colleague’s life is on the line, it takes two investigation teams to find the truth. CBS presents the crossover event of the year as the “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” casts come together to hunt down a killer on the loose. With agents on the run, and the world’s largest Naval warfare exercise about to occur, the investigators race against the clock to clear their friend’s name. Take one step closer to the truth on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Two of the top crime dramas come together in the CBS premiere Crossover Event of “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.” In the season 20 premiere of “NCIS,” Special Agents Tennant and Marlick from the Hawai’i division work with the local team to hunt The Raven. With their help, the NCIS investigators may be able to clear their Boss, Special Agent Parker from wrongdoing, even as he takes his wife on the run from the law.

NCIS September 23, 2003 From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, a team of special agents investigates any crime that has a shred of evidence connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel, regardless of rank or position.

NCIS: Hawai'i September 20, 2021 Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, and her unwavering team of specialists balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

On the “NCIS: Hawai’i” premiere, Tennant and Marlick return to Oahu with agents Torres and Knight to trap The Raven. In an attempt to sabotage the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the largest international warfare training in the world, he’ll have to contend with a combined team of experts dedicated to clearing the name of one of their own! The “NCIS: Hawai’i” continuing episode premieres directly after “NCIS” at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Premiere Crossover Event using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

