How to Watch the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Jets face the Buffalo Bills from New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

The Bills will open the season with high expectations after making the playoffs a year ago. Returning is QB Josh Allen, who will face Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.

The Jets are coming in with low expectations after trading their best player in Jamal Adams and their star linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out due to COVID risk. Darnold will have a new-look offense with Breshard Perriman and rookie Denzel Mimms, and Chris Hogan. But, their two biggest offense weapons are Jamison Crowder and Le’Veon Bell.

