How to Watch ‘The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The timing of the New York Times and FX’s latest collaborative documentary couldn’t have been any better. Not only is eccentric billionaire Elon Musk currently engaged in a potential buy-out of Twitter, but on Thursday, reports were published that Musk’s company SpaceX paid a former employee $250,000 following a sexual harassment claim against the exec. The new film attempts to pull the curtain back on the enigmatic figure via recent legal concerns at Tesla. You can watch on Friday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET on FX with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course’

When: Friday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET

The documentary will also stream on Hulu.

About ‘The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course’

From self-driving electric cars to space exploration, Elon Musk has been behind some of the most interesting and talked-about technological endeavors in recent memory. But despite his presence in the press and on social media, the billionaire is still somewhat of a mystery to many people.

The New York Times and FX’s new documentary dives into Musk’s role as the head of Tesla through the lens of recent federal investigations into accidents, including some that have been fatal, involving Tesla’s Autopilot technology.

The film asks the question of whether or not Musk has oversold his companies’ technological abilities to the danger of people for his own personal financial gain, or if Tesla and SpaceX are actually capable of achieving what it is that they have said they will do.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course’ on FX?

