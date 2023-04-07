How to Watch ‘The New York Times Presents: Legacy of J Dilla’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Who’s the best rapper you’ve never heard of? There’s a good chance the answer to that question is J Dilla, who passed away in 2006. J Dilla’s life and career may be over, but his influence lives on in the work of some of the best-known hip hop artists of today. Now, The New York Times is digging more deeply into his life in a new documentary film “The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla,” premiering on FX on Friday, April 7. You can watch FX with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'The New York Times Presents: Legacy of J Dilla'

Born James Dewitt Yancey, the Detroit native who came to be known as J Dilla started rapping and making beats as a kid. He grew into a visionary music producer, rapper and artist who left an undeniable mark on the hip-hop landscape, working with artists like Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and D’Angelo. Dilla’s influence has been celebrated far more since his death than it was while he was alive, but mainstream recognition remains elusive.

With exclusive access to Dilla’s family, the film is an intimate portrait of a creative powerhouse, and it explores the complications that have arisen as so many people try to control his legacy.

“I’m a Detroiter and I’m a fighter,” his mother, Maureen Yancey says. “I will stay in there and I will fight. I won’t let anybody put my son down, what I do for him down, because I’m here to lift up his music, his legacy.”

