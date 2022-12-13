How to Watch The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon Live Online For Free Without Cable

Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal, and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multi-billion-dollar global empire. In a new Vice TV documentary airing on December 13th at 9pm ET, the network will the “real story behind wrestling’s most provocative figure that you won’t hear anywhere else.” You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon

When: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: Vice TV

About The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon shocked wrestling fans by retiring as the CEO of WWE. McMahon’s exit came amid a massive scandal in which the CEO was found to have paid tens of millions of dollars in settlements to women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

But prior to his exit, the most controversial figure in “sports,” McMahon built an empire. But as the trailer says, “he bought his way out of trouble.” The documentary is described as the “real story of wrestling’s most provocative figure that you won’t hear anywhere else.”

The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon Trailer

The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon.



Can You Watch The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon for Free?

