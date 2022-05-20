How to Watch the ‘Now & Then’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

“Now & Then” follows five childhood friends 20 years after omething terrible happened to them after their last party together. Now a message blackmailing them is drawing them together to revisit their nightmares. The bilingual series is a multi-faceted murder mystery that unearths secrets that would be better off buried. The eight-part Apple TV+ original debuts on May 20 and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Now & Then’

Can You Stream ‘Now & Then’ for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial that you can use to stream “Now & Then” and a selection of other Apple Originals. After the free trial ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99.

About ‘Now & Then’

Six college graduates are celebrating the end of the year with a beach party on one fateful night in Miami. Something goes horribly wrong when Alejandro (Jorge López) mysteriously and suddenly dies a gruesome death. The case became an obsession for Detective Flora (Rosie Perez), and now, twenty years and several promotions later, she has the chance to put the pieces together at last.

Now and Then May 20, 2022 On the eve of college graduation, six best friends embark on an epic weekend to celebrate—but it takes a fatal turn. Nearly 20 years later, the survivors are reluctantly reunited by a blackmail text threatening to expose the truth about that fateful night.

The five friends receive an anonymous message demanding one million dollars from each of them or their secrets will be spilled. This results in the former friends reconnecting to try and figure out who could have possibly known what occurred on that tragic night long ago. Beyond the inherent mystery, “Now & Then” also explores social status and classism, as the five friends have reached varying levels of success in the past decades.

The eight-episode series filled with flashbacks, social drama, and friction is presented through multiple perspectives, interweaving a narrative about social schisms, unrequited love, and deep secrets that all come together to form a complete picture by the finale. Besides Perez, the series also stars Marina de Tavira, José María Yazpik, Manolo Cardona, Maribel Verdú, Soledad Villamil, and Zelkjo Ivanek. Watch “Now & Then”beginning on May 20 on Apple TV+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Now & Then’ on Apple TV+ ?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

