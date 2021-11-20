How to Watch the NWSL Championship: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars Live For Free Online

The NWSL season concludes with a matchup between the 3rd-seeded Washington Spirit and 4th-seeded Chicago Red Stars. Both teams have battled through higher-seeded teams to reach this point and need just one more win to capture their first NWSL title. You can watch all the action live on CBS this Saturday, November 20, at 12 PM ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch the NWSL Championship: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

When: Saturday, November 20 at 12 PM ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

In addition to Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV – it is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium.

Fans outside the US can watch the match on the NWSL’s Twitch channel — https://www.twitch.tv/nwslofficial

Background

In their previous match, the Spirit defeated the 2nd-seeded OL Reign 2-1 courtesy of Ashley Sanchez. After a turbulent year for the Spirit, which saw their manager sacked after violating the league’s anti-harassment policy, they find themselves 90 minutes from an NWSL title.

On the other side of the pitch, the Chicago Red Stars enter after a clean sheet against the league’s top-seeded (and reigning NWSL Shield owners) Portland Reign, defeating them 2-0. The Red Stars entered the playoffs with a 0 goal differential, meaning they scored the exact same number of goals they allowed over the course of the season.

How to Stream the NWSL Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the NWSL Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

