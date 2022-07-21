How to Watch the Season Finale of ‘The Old Man’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Sometimes it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie. The FBI is finding that out the hard way in the FX and Hulu drama series “The Old Man.” Jeff Bridges stars as an ex-CIA agent who’s kept himself under the radar for decades until an assassin comes to flush him out of hiding. Now he must come face-to-face with his past to ensure that his daughter will have a future. Watch the hunt’s thrilling first-season conclusion on Thursday, July 21 at 10 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Thursday, July 21 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 21 at 10 p.m. ET TV: FX

The Season 1 finale of “The Old Man” will be available to stream beginning on Friday, July 22 on Hulu.

Dan Chase (Bridges, “True Grit”) abandoned the CIA and has been meticulously keeping off of the grid for decades. When an assassin comes calling, Chase decides to tackle the threat head-on and face the past that haunts him. Hot on his trail is the FBI’s Assistant Director of Counterintelligence, Harold Harper (John Lithgow, “Dexter”), who has ties to the CIA operative and the events that drove him into hiding.

In the season finale, Chase and Harper are back to the same side in a race to save Emily from her kidnappers. Meanwhile, Faraz Hamzad (Pej Vahdat) is bent on revenge but his motives may not be as pure as he led everyone to believe. After deciding to stay by Chase’s side, Zoe (Amy Brenneman) may also hold a secret that puts everyone at risk!

The series has already been renewed for a second season, so this week’s episode will mark the end of a chapter, but not the entire story.

