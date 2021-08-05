2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch the Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Finals Live Without Cable

One of the Summer Games’ most popular events, Women’s Beach Volleyball, wraps up with a thriller in Tokyo. Here’s how to watch all the finals action live or on delay.

How to Watch The Women’s Beach Volleyball Finals at the Tokyo Olympics Live

When:Thursday, August 5 at 8 PM ET - 11:30 PM ET (Live), 8 PM ET (Delay)

TV: NBC (Live) or / NBCSN (Tape Delay)

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock Premium

You can watch every second of the women’s beach volleyball finals live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the women’s beach volleyball finals will feature air in NBC and NBCSN’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Finals TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now Thursday, August 5 Women’s Beach Volleyball Finals Live 8 PM ET - 11:30 PM ET NBC Stream with Free Trial Friday, August 6 Women’s Beach Volleyball Finals Replay 8 PM ET - 11:30 PM ET NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the Women’s Beach Volleyball Finals at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options