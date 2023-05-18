How to Watch ‘The One’ Series Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

Kirk and Tammy Franklin found love with each other, and now they want to help other couples find their happily-ever-after! That’s the premise of “The One,” the new reality dating series coming to TV One on Thursday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will see the Franklins take a pair of single people under their wing, using themes of faith, love and music to help guide them to their soulmates! You can watch TV One with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM .

About 'The One' Series Premiere

Atlanta bachelor and bachelorette Brent and Ashley have long struggled to find their soulmates. Now, with a little guidance from gospel legend Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy, Brent and Ashley will embark on a journey filled with sexy suitors and outrageous activities as they seek to find love. Throughout the series, Ashley and Brent will meet two new potential matches each week.

Sparks will fly as our daters get to know one another while partaking in some risqué game nights yet soulful sessions with Kirk and Tammy at the helm. At the end of each episode, Brent and Ashley will determine which dates possess the qualities that could make them their soulmate, ultimately leading that suitor to join them at The One Mansion.

