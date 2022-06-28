 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

How to Watch the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Premiere Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

Solving the crime of the century has never been such fun as the Hulu original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” returns for its second season. Join Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin as they try to catch a killer while being implicated in the homicide themselves! Examine the evidence beginning on Tuesday, June 28 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the Season 2 Premiere of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

About ‘Only Murders in the Building’

After solving one murder in their building, true crime obsessives Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) find themselves embroiled in a case of their own. When Bunny Folger, president of the Arconia Board, is murdered in their swanky Upper West Side apartment building, the trio scrambles to try and identify the culprit. As the case twists and turns, the new friends learn that there are some secrets that “good” neighbors shouldn’t look into!

In the second season, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are set against an insider who continues to implicate them in the crime. With more evidence turning up in their apartments and continued scrutiny from the police, the three struggle to clear their names while trying to out-podcast their competitors!

Only Murders in the Building

August 31, 2021

Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

The release schedule for Season 2 is as follows:

No. Title Air Date
1 “Persons of Interest” June 28, 2022
2 “Framed” June 28, 2022
3 TBA July 5, 2022
4 TBA July 12, 2022
5 TBA July 19, 2022
6 TBA July 26, 2022
7 TBA August 2, 2022
8 TBA August 9, 2022
9 TBA August 16, 2022
10 TBA August 23, 2022

Can You Stream ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Free?

New subscribers can stream the season two premiere with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. Current subscribers will have access to the first two episodes on Tuesday, June 28.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.