How to Watch the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Premiere Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Solving the crime of the century has never been such fun as the Hulu original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” returns for its second season. Join Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin as they try to catch a killer while being implicated in the homicide themselves! Examine the evidence beginning on Tuesday, June 28 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the Season 2 Premiere of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

About ‘Only Murders in the Building’

After solving one murder in their building, true crime obsessives Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) find themselves embroiled in a case of their own. When Bunny Folger, president of the Arconia Board, is murdered in their swanky Upper West Side apartment building, the trio scrambles to try and identify the culprit. As the case twists and turns, the new friends learn that there are some secrets that “good” neighbors shouldn’t look into!

In the second season, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are set against an insider who continues to implicate them in the crime. With more evidence turning up in their apartments and continued scrutiny from the police, the three struggle to clear their names while trying to out-podcast their competitors!

The release schedule for Season 2 is as follows:

No. Title Air Date 1 “Persons of Interest” June 28, 2022 2 “Framed” June 28, 2022 3 TBA July 5, 2022 4 TBA July 12, 2022 5 TBA July 19, 2022 6 TBA July 26, 2022 7 TBA August 2, 2022 8 TBA August 9, 2022 9 TBA August 16, 2022 10 TBA August 23, 2022

Can You Stream ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Free?

New subscribers can stream the season two premiere with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. Current subscribers will have access to the first two episodes on Tuesday, June 28.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.