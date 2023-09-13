How to Watch ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It can be lonely and downright intimidating to be unique in a group of individuals who all resemble each other. That’s why Nella is so excited when her workplace hires another woman of color in “ The Other Black Girl ,” which debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on Hulu ; she feels she finally has someone to relate to. But she soon discovers there’s far more to her new coworker than she ever suspected. You can watch The Other Black Girl: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series Premiere

Nella Rogers likes her job as an editor’s assistant at Wagner Books, but it’s hard to deny there aren’t many people employed at the company who look like her. It often leads to her feeling undervalued and marginalized, which is why she’s thrilled when Wagner hires another Black woman named Hazel-May McCall. The two strike up a quick friendship, and for a while Nella feels like her troubles are all behind her.

That changes when she starts getting mysterious messages telling her to quit her job. She soon begins to suspect Hazel-May is trying to undermine her to her superiors in an attempt to force her out of the company. But Hazel-May’s true secrets are far worse than Nella could have imagined when she begins digging, and she may not be able to contain the terrible truths she unleashes.

Can you watch ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Other Black Girl: Season 1 on Hulu.

Can you watch ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download The Other Black Girl: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Other Black Girl: Season 1 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

