How to Watch ‘The Other Two’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Having successful siblings can be really hard. It’s nearly impossible not to compare their success to yours, especially if they rise to international superstardom and you’re still sort of… just there. That’s the premise of “The Other Two,” which will premiere its third season on HBO Max on Thursday, May 4. It’s hard enough to break into the entertainment industry when your mom is a talk show host, but when your younger brother becomes a teen sensation, it can comically frustrsting. You can watch The Other Two: Season 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘The Other Two’ Season 3 Premiere

After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet — fully “successful” in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again?

Last season ended with most of the family enjoying an idyllic beach vacation, while Cary stayed in New York to continue working on his movie. Unfortunately for Cary, his table read takes place on the day that COVID-19 is declared a national emergency in the United States. Will the pandemic derail the family’s plans for good, or are the Dubeks too stubborn to be kept down?

‘The Other Two’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

HBO Max will be airing ‘The Other Two’ Season 3 Premiere on Thursday, May 4, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, May 4, 2023

: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, May 4, 2023

: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, May 11, 2023

: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, May 11, 2023

: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, May 18, 2023

: Thursday, May 18, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, May 18, 2023

: Thursday, May 18, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, May 25, 2023

: Thursday, May 25, 2023 Episode 8 : Thursday, June 1, 2023

: Thursday, June 1, 2023 Episode 9 : Thursday, June 8, 2023

: Thursday, June 8, 2023 Episode 10: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Can you watch ‘The Other Two’ Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download The Other Two: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Other Two’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch The Other Two: Season 3 on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Once you're subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

