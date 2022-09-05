How to Watch the ‘Out of Office’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When working on your boss’s failed marriage becomes part of your job description, it’s time to stop working from home. The new raucous film from Comedy Central, “Out of Office” finds a remote worker dealing with the pitfalls of a digital commute. Watch as the star-studded ensemble cast comes to the small screen on Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Out of Office’

About ‘Out of Office’

Working from home may be a boon for some, but when the boss’s wife threatens to make every work day complete chaos, something has to be done. Friends, family, and pets weasel their way into the virtual workplace, making a tough situation even more challenging to handle. In a mash-up of pandemic problems and workplace shenanigans, “Out of Office” explores what professional life may look like when personal issues eke their way in.

The ensemble film comes from “The Office” veterans Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein, merging the concept of their niche comedy genre with the pains of pandemic life. The cast includes Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer,” “Community”), Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”), Leslie Jones (“Coming 2 America,” “Ghostbusters”), Cheri Oteri (“SNL”) and Jay Pharoah (“White Famous,” “Unsane”).

How to Stream ‘Out of Office’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Out of Office” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV

All Live TV Streaming Options