How to Watch ‘The Oval’ Season 4 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Tyler Perry’s political drama “The Oval” is returning for its fourth season on BET on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The series follows President Hunter Franklin and First Lady Victoria Franklin, a ruthlessly ambitious couple, who present a perfect front to the world. Outwardly, they’re proper and patriotic, but the story behind closed doors is rife with scandal, indulgent behavior, and a casual disregard for consequences. You can watch every episode of the fourth season of “The Oval” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Oval’ Season 4 Premiere

When: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET TV: BET

BET Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Audiences can also watch the fourth season of “The Oval” with a subscription to BET+.

About ‘The Oval’

“The Oval” follows the term of President Franklin and the erratic behind-the-scenes behavior of his family and administration. The daytime drama-style series also focuses on White House staffers who came to Washington to serve the people, but whose lives are quickly caught up with those of the First Family. Head butler Richard Hallsen is one such staffer, an ex-military man who faces greed and corruption every day, which causes an internal struggle with his conscience. In “The Oval,” Tyler Perry infuses the political thriller genre with scandal, sensuality, betrayal, and cloak-and-dagger maneuvering.

Season 3 ended in a highly dramatic fashion. Nancy feared the worst when Barry left without telling her where he was going or leaving a way to contact him. Meanwhile, Kyle brought a gun into the White House bunker itself, turning an already tense situation into a life-and-death struggle.

Season 4 opens with the characters picking up the pieces after the fallout from the finale. Victoria receives upsetting news from the White House medical director regarding Jason, and Donald finds out that Grip may not quite be the iron man he thought he was. The stakes have never been higher, and this season promises to be the most scandalous yet of Tyler Perry’s “The Oval.”

How to Stream ‘The Oval’ Season 4 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “The Oval” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

