How to Watch the ‘Peacemaker’ Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Every time I draw a dove of peace, it looks like a ghost,” complained Peacemaker (John Cena) in the third episode of his titular show, “Peacemaker.” The sentiment captures the show in a nutshell, as Christopher Smith rampages his way through his life’s mission: bringing peace to the world, no matter the cost. As he puts it, “I made a vow of peace, no matter how many people I have to kill to get it.”

From his recruitment with Task Force X during “The Suicide Squad” (2021) through his new adventures on Project Butterfly, the “Peacemaker” season finale promises to be huge. Watch it on Thursday, February 17 with an HBO Max subscription.

How to Watch the ‘Peacemaker’ Finale

When: Thursday, February 17

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

About ‘Peacemaker’

John Cena reprises his leading role of the infamous misguided and vainglorious crime fighter in the “Suicide Squad” spinoff series, “Peacemaker.” Though violent, thick-headed, and emotionally oblivious, Smith is also righteous, passionate, and deeply loyal to his support team of misfits. James Gunn, Director “Peacemaker”, “Suicide Squad”, and “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) has claimed this final episode of “Peacemaker” to be his favorite. “There’s no doubt but eight. Eight is the best,” said Gunn. “I love six, I have a special place in my heart for six, but eight is the one that I really am excited for people to see.”

Vulgar, hilarious, and brutally savage, “Peacemaker” is one of the most offbeat superhero series to date, and DC fans wouldn’t have it any other way. Besides Cena, the show also stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. James Gunn executive produced alongside Peter Safran, Matt Miller, and John Cena.

The “Peacemaker” finale will be streaming exclusively on HBO Max so be sure to catch it when it airs Thursday, February 17. If you don’t have it yet, you can sign up now for an HBO Max subscription. With their Ad-Free plan, you can even download “Peacemaker” and watch it on the go.

