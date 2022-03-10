How to Watch the PGA Tour Players Championship Live Without Cable

The PGA Tour’s premier event, The Players Championship, emanates live from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. this weekend. As the Tour’s “marquee event,” it deserves coverage befitting a major event. ESPN+ is up to the challenge and are offering “unprecedented” coverage, giving us up to 21 feeds covering every shot of every group on every hole during each morning of the tournament.

In addition to the Main Feed and Featured Groups, Featured Holes and Marquee Group streams will be available each day, giving golf fans a broadcast that’s perfect for them. Live coverage of the tournament begins at 6:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+ with broadcast coverage on the Golf Channel and NBC throughout the event.

How to Watch the 2022 PGA Tour Players Championship Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

When: Starts Thursday, March 10 at 6:45 a.m. ET

Starts Thursday, March 10 at 6:45 a.m. ET TV: Golf Channel 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday. NBC 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday. NBC 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday. Streaming: Watch wall-to-wall coverage of the event on ESPN+

You can also watch supporting coverage on the Golf Channel and NBC with a .

About the 2022 PGA Tour Players Championship

This tournament has a real who’s who of talent, including former PGA Tour champions, major winners, and even a gold medalist. You’ll be able to watch most of the top talent through dedicated feeds on ESPN+.

Among Thursday’s featured groups include:

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, 2021 FedExCup champion, six-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Jon Rahm – Current world No. 1 ranked player, 2021 U.S. Open champion, six-time PGA TOUR winner

Viktor Hovland – No. 3 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Sergio Garcia – 2008 PLAYERS champion, 11-time PGA TOUR winner, 2017 Masters champion, 16-time DP World Tour winner

Adam Scott – 2004 PLAYERS champion, 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Louis Oosthuizen – No. 13 world ranking, The Open Championship winner in 2010, nine-time DP World Tour winner

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 11 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR champion, won this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii

Cameron Smith – No. 10 world ranking, Four-time TOUR winner, won this year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions with a TOUR record 34 under par to take victory by one stroke over Rahm

Joaquin Niemann – Won this year’s Genesis Invitational by two strokes over Morikawa and Cameron Young for second career TOUR victory, currently 9th in FedExCup standings

Jordan Spieth – No. 14 world ranking, Three-time major champion,12-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Dustin Johnson – No. 9 world ranking, 24-time TOUR winner, two-time major champion, two-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2020 FedExCup champion

Daniel Berger – No. 20 world ranking, Four-time TOUR winner

Rory McIlroy – 2019 PLAYERS champion, No. 6 world ranking, 20-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup champion

Justin Thomas – 2021 PLAYERS champion, No. 8 world ranking, 14-time TOUR winner, 2017 PGA Champion, two-time PGA TOUR leading money winner

Collin Morikawa – No. 2 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

And on Friday, you’ll be able to see:

Spieth, Johnson, Berger

Xander Schauffele – No. 7 world ranking, Olympic Gold medalist, four-time TOUR winner

Scottie Scheffler – New No. 1 in current FedExCup standings, No. 5 world ranking, won two of the last four TOUR events (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational) for first two career TOUR victories, 2020 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Brooks Koepka – Four-time major champion, eight-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR leading money winner

Garcia, Scott, Oosthuizen

Cantlay, Rahm, Hovland

Where to watch broadcast coverage of the Players Championship

You can see exactly when you can watch these groups below.

PGA Tour Players Championship Schedule

Thursday, March 10

Start Time (ET) Coverage 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Enhanced Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 17 Par 4 | No. 12 Par 5 | No. 16 Featured Groups Sergio Garcia / Adam Scott / Louis Oosthuizen Hideki Matsuyama / Cameron Smith / Joaquin Niemann 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Patrick Cantlay / Jon Rahm / Viktor Hovland 12 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth / Dustin Johnson / Daniel Berger Featured Group 2 Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 5 | No. 16

Friday, March 11

Start Time (ET) Coverage 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Enhanced Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 17 Par 4 | No. 12 Par 5 | No. 16 Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Dustin Johnson / Daniel Berger Xander Schauffele / Scottie Scheffler / Brooks Koepka 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas / Collin Morikawa 12 p.m. Featured Group 1 Sergio Garcia / Adam Scott / Louis Oosthuizen Featured Group 2 Patrick Cantlay / Jon Rahm / Viktor Hovland Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 5 | No. 16

According to ESPN, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN + will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced. Expect to start your day at 6:45 AM ET if you’re trying to watch all the action.