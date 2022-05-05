How to Watch ‘The Porter’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Civil rights drama “The Porter” is heading to the U.S. after its Canadian premiere earlier this year. The series is inspired by true events and is set in the 1920s amid a battle for liberation. All eight episodes premiere on Thursday, May 5 only on BET+. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial to BET+ through Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Porter’

How Much Does BET+ Cost?

BET+ costs $9.99 per month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

On What Devices Can I Stream BET+?

BET+ is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, iOS, and Android.

About ‘The Porter’

“The Porter” is an eight-part series that follows two train porters who are attempting to free themselves and their families. To fight against the oppression they’re facing, one porter attempts to unionize, while the other goes after power.

Along the way, they run into obstacles as they cross borders and try to pursue their dreams on the North American railways.

The cast of “The Porter” features Alfre Woodard, Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Mouna Traoré, Loren Lott, Olunike Adeliyi, Luke Bilyk, Sabryn, Paul Essiembre, Arnold Pinnock, Bruce Ramsay, and Luc Roderique. The series premiered in Canada in February, and now, the story is available to viewers in the United States as well.

