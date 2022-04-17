 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Power Book IV: Force Starz

How to Watch the Power Book IV: Force Finale Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Starz promises an exciting conclusion to the first season of “Power Book IV: Force.” When the gangs face off, truths come to light, shifting the power of the drug game. This battle may be over, but the war is far from won. What will this mean for Tommy and the rest of the crew? Find out this Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET only on Starz. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Power Book IV: Force Finale “Family Business” Live for Free Without Cable

About ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Tommy Egan leaves New York behind and plans to take on Chicago, using his outsider status to break all the local rules and rewrite them in his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in the city. In the season’s penultimate episode, Vic faced a devastating loss and Walter was ready to go to war by sending for heavy hitters. Tommy soon realized that he needs more power for the coming fight, but is turned down by one of his closest allies and is forced to turn to an unlikely resource.

How to Stream the Power Book IV: Force Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Power Book IV: Force Finale live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Starz$149.99^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: Starz + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Power Book IV: Force Episode 10 Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.