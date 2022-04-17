How to Watch the Power Book IV: Force Finale Live For Free Without Cable

Starz promises an exciting conclusion to the first season of “Power Book IV: Force.” When the gangs face off, truths come to light, shifting the power of the drug game. This battle may be over, but the war is far from won. What will this mean for Tommy and the rest of the crew? Find out this Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET only on Starz. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Power Book IV: Force Finale “Family Business” Live for Free Without Cable

When: Airs Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Airs Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Starz

Starz Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Tommy Egan leaves New York behind and plans to take on Chicago, using his outsider status to break all the local rules and rewrite them in his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in the city. In the season’s penultimate episode, Vic faced a devastating loss and Walter was ready to go to war by sending for heavy hitters. Tommy soon realized that he needs more power for the coming fight, but is turned down by one of his closest allies and is forced to turn to an unlikely resource.

How to Stream the Power Book IV: Force Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Power Book IV: Force Finale live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options