How to Watch the Premier League Soccer’s Championship Sunday Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

Jeff Kotuby

It’s the final weekend of Premier League soccer for the season, and the networks of NBCUniversal have all the football action. 10 matches will air simultaneously on Sunday morning as the final two Champions League spots are up for grabs. The matches kick off at 11 AM EST on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

How to Stream the Premier League Soccer’s Championship Sunday

With both Manchester City and Manchester United locking up the top two Champions League spots, there are still two spots up for grabs. Liverpool currently occupies third with 67 points, while Liverpool is currently the fourth-place team with 66 points. Leicester City is tied with Liverpool in points at 66, but is currently on the outside looking in due to their goal differential.

A Chelsea win on the road over Aston Villa puts them cleanly into the Champions League, while a tie makes things a bit scary for the Blues. Their goal differential is at +23, so a 0-0 draw and a Liverpool win would see the Reds leapfrog Chelsea for the 3rd spot thanks to their higher goal differential (currently +24). Should Leicester City blow out their opponent and make up a 3 goal difference between theirs and Chelsea’s goal differential, then the Blues would be out. A loss by any of these three teams could be catastrophic for their seasons if the other teams around them get any sort of points on Sunday.

Outside of the race for the final two spots, we’ll see the top-rated Manchester City in action against Everton, the second-place Manchester United Red Devils take on Wolverhampton in Nuno’s last match with the club, and the last appearances for Fulham FC, West Brom, and Sheffield United in the Premier League (for now) as they’ll be relegated next season.

The full schedule of matches and where to watch them is below:

Time (ET) Match Platform
11 a.m. Liverpool v. Crystal Palace NBC, Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Leicester City v. Tottenham NBCSN, Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Aston Villa v. Chelsea USA Network, Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Manchester City v. Everton CNBC, Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester United GOLF Channel, Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Premium
11 a.m. West Ham v. Southampton Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Fulham v. Newcastle Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Leeds United v. West Brom Peacock Premium
11 a.m. Sheffield United v. Burnley Peacock Premium
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC--
NBC Sports Network--
USA Network--
CNBC--^
$6
Golf Channel≥ $94.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, and Golf Channel + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, and Golf Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, and Golf Channel + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, and Golf Channel + 30 Top Cable Channels

Robbie Earle's top five 2020-21 Premier League goals

