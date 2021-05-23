How to Watch the Premier League Soccer’s Championship Sunday Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

It’s the final weekend of Premier League soccer for the season, and the networks of NBCUniversal have all the football action. 10 matches will air simultaneously on Sunday morning as the final two Champions League spots are up for grabs. The matches kick off at 11 AM EST on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

How to Stream the Premier League Soccer’s Championship Sunday

When: Sunday, May 23 starting at 11 AM EST

TV: NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC, GOLF Channel

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV and Peacock

With both Manchester City and Manchester United locking up the top two Champions League spots, there are still two spots up for grabs. Liverpool currently occupies third with 67 points, while Liverpool is currently the fourth-place team with 66 points. Leicester City is tied with Liverpool in points at 66, but is currently on the outside looking in due to their goal differential.

A Chelsea win on the road over Aston Villa puts them cleanly into the Champions League, while a tie makes things a bit scary for the Blues. Their goal differential is at +23, so a 0-0 draw and a Liverpool win would see the Reds leapfrog Chelsea for the 3rd spot thanks to their higher goal differential (currently +24). Should Leicester City blow out their opponent and make up a 3 goal difference between theirs and Chelsea’s goal differential, then the Blues would be out. A loss by any of these three teams could be catastrophic for their seasons if the other teams around them get any sort of points on Sunday.

Outside of the race for the final two spots, we’ll see the top-rated Manchester City in action against Everton, the second-place Manchester United Red Devils take on Wolverhampton in Nuno’s last match with the club, and the last appearances for Fulham FC, West Brom, and Sheffield United in the Premier League (for now) as they’ll be relegated next season.

The full schedule of matches and where to watch them is below:

Time (ET) Match Platform 11 a.m. Liverpool v. Crystal Palace NBC, Peacock Premium 11 a.m. Leicester City v. Tottenham NBCSN, Peacock Premium 11 a.m. Aston Villa v. Chelsea USA Network, Peacock Premium 11 a.m. Manchester City v. Everton CNBC, Peacock Premium 11 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester United GOLF Channel, Peacock Premium 11 a.m. Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Premium 11 a.m. West Ham v. Southampton Peacock Premium 11 a.m. Fulham v. Newcastle Peacock Premium 11 a.m. Leeds United v. West Brom Peacock Premium 11 a.m. Sheffield United v. Burnley Peacock Premium

