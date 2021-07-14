How to Watch the ‘Dr Death’ Premiere Online For Free On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

 Skip to Content
Based on the Wondery network’s hit podcast, Dr. Death tells the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon whose patients continually end up deceased or debilitated after undergoing surgery.

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, Dr. Death follows Joshua Jackson (Fringe, Little Fires Everywhere) as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community whose patients begin leaving surgery either dead or suffering life-changing complications. As the victims add up, Dr. Duntsch’s peers start to wonder if it’s misfortune or perhaps something more sinister at play.

The limited, 8-episode Peacock-exclusive series also stars Alec Baldwin (30 Rock, Match Game), Christian Slater (We Can Be Heroes, 3000 Miles To Graceland), and AnnaSophia Robb (The Carrie Diaries).

Does Dr. Death Cost More to Stream on Peacock?

No. Dr. Death is available for streaming with either the ad-supported or ad-free tier of Peacock Premium.

On What Devices Can I Stream Dr. Death?

You can stream Dr. Death on all devices that Peacock is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

