How to Watch the Premiere of ‘Grimcutty’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Memes are meant to be funny, but sometimes they can be scarily accurate. The new horror film, “Grimcutty”, gives that notion a whole new, terrifying meaning. With parents unable to help, and quite frankly making the situation worse, sometimes children alone must solve problems they did not create. Premiering during this year’s “Huluween,” the movie will be available to stream starting Monday, Oct. 10 on Hulu. If you don’t already subscribe to the service, you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the Premiere of ‘Grimcutty’

About ‘Grimcutty’

An internet meme becomes a frightening reality as an unknown entity begins to terrorize a town. Its method appears psychological, instilling fear and panic in adults and children alike. However, only children can see it, which leads parents and their kids to turn against each other. As more unexplainable events happen, a pair of siblings realize that it’s up to them to stop the creature before it can claim more victims.

The idea of the Grimcutty character seems to be linked to parental concern — the more worried the parents are, the more dangerous it becomes. Even though the parents basically feared the creature into existence, they can’t really stop what they can’t see. Definitely an interesting twist on the saying that sometimes kids have to clean up their parents’ messes. Most parents worry and try to protect their children from harm, but in this case, their worries are not just in vain, but deadly.

Can You Stream ‘Grimcutty’ for Free?

Absolutely! Hulu offers new accounts a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Grimcutty’ on Hulu?

