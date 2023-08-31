How to Watch ‘The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker'

Barker’s “Price is Right” successor Drew Carey will host the hour-long tribute special. The show will feature some of the top moments from Barker’s career as host, including his first-ever appearance as host in 1972, the introduction of the wildly popular “Plinko” game, his retirement in 2007 after 35 years and recollections from contestants who formed a special bond with him over the years.

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of ‘The Price is Right fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs at CBS. “Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

What is the 'The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker' episode schedule?

“The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker” will air live on CBS on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET, and an encore presentation will be available at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4.

The special will be available to stream on-demand on Paramount+ the day after it airs live.

