How to Watch ‘Glee’ Docuseries ‘The Price of Glee’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“ Glee ,” which premiered in 2009, was a huge hit among young adult audiences. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows with the drama-comedy musical series, however. Sadly, three of the series’ original cast members have passed away under tragic circumstances. Now, Investigation Discovery is delving into the controversies surrounding the show and the awful deaths. It all unfolds in a three-part docuseries. All three episodes premiere on Investigation Discovery on Monday, Jan. 16 beginning at 9 p.m. You can watch Investigation Discovery with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo .

About 'Glee' Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'

Through interviews with relatives and crew members, “The Price of Glee” explores the rise and fall of the TV show. Over the past decade, “Glee” fans have been hit with the losses of three of the show’s stars, Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling. Now, “The Price of Glee” is offering more insight into these tragic deaths and the circumstances surrounding them. In 2013, Monteith died after he suffered from “mixed drug toxicity.” Salling died by suicide in 2018 and Rivera died of accidental drowning in 2020.

In addition to looking into the deaths of Monteith, Rivera, and Salling, the docuseries examines what went on behind the scenes of “Glee.” Rumors flew about a variety of issues, from drama to toxicity. More of these issues are brought to light in “The Price of Glee.”

In addition to premiering on Investigation Discovery on Jan. 16, the docuseries will also be available to stream on-demand on discovery+ the same day.

