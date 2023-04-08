How to Watch ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Hallmark Movie Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Hallmark Movie

In “The Professional Bridesmaid,” Maggie uses her years of experience as a bridesmaid to become an expert in the wedding industry. For each of her gigs, she plays the unique role of an undercover bridesmaid, who’s pretending to be a friend of the bride. She pitches in throughout the planning process and offers all kinds of support during these brides’ special days.

Her latest job is a bit different than her previous ones as she’s working with the mayor’s daughter, Alexis Shepard (Francesca Bianchi). Alexis and her family being in the public eye means that everything has to be absolutely perfect at this wedding. Complicating the process, a local reporter, Henry Whittington, is trying to use this event as a way to connect with the mayor and get his questions answered, which puts even more responsibilities on Maggie’s plate. While the bride and groom are the center of attention, a little romance may be brewing between Maggie and Henry.

