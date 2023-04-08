How to Watch ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Hallmark Movie Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
If you’re looking for a wholesome romance flick to enjoy this weekend, you’re in luck! A Hallmark movie, “The Professional Bridesmaid,” debuts on Saturday. It follows Maggie Bailey, whose job is to stand in as a part of the bridal party on the big day. Get comfy on the couch and wind down with the new film starring Hunter King and Chandler Massey. “The Professional Bridesmaid” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. You can watch The Professional Bridesmaid and Hallmark Channel with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Hallmark Movie
In “The Professional Bridesmaid,” Maggie uses her years of experience as a bridesmaid to become an expert in the wedding industry. For each of her gigs, she plays the unique role of an undercover bridesmaid, who’s pretending to be a friend of the bride. She pitches in throughout the planning process and offers all kinds of support during these brides’ special days.
Her latest job is a bit different than her previous ones as she’s working with the mayor’s daughter, Alexis Shepard (Francesca Bianchi). Alexis and her family being in the public eye means that everything has to be absolutely perfect at this wedding. Complicating the process, a local reporter, Henry Whittington, is trying to use this event as a way to connect with the mayor and get his questions answered, which puts even more responsibilities on Maggie’s plate. While the bride and groom are the center of attention, a little romance may be brewing between Maggie and Henry.
Can you watch ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Hallmark Movie for free?
Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Professional Bridesmaid and Hallmark Channel on Philo.
You can watch ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Hallmark Movie with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Hallmark Movie?
You can watch The Professional Bridesmaid and Hallmark Channel on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Hallmark Movie Trailer
The Professional BridesmaidApril 8, 2023
